Walk Wales is an event that has raised an impressive £110,000 over the past four years.

The charity, which operates around the clock throughout Wales, is reliant on such fundraisers to maintain its critical services, needing to generate £11.2 million annually to keep their helicopters airborne and their fast response vehicles on the go.

Head of Fundraising at the charity, Mark Stevens, said: "Walk Wales is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages, to get together with friends, family, school friends and work colleagues to play an important role in helping to support our lifesaving service in Wales, whilst keeping fit and achieving a personal challenge."

The fundraiser prompts participants to walk, jog or run their individual version of a 50-mile journey during June.

Participants can choose to do their miles locally, exploring areas of Wales, or at home, for instance doing home chores or walking the dog.

Whatever the method, every mile contributes towards the common goal of supporting the crucial work carried out by the Wales Air Ambulance.

The challenge can take place anywhere, and in the past the charity have had people taking part in Cyprus.

Inspiration can be taken from past participants such as nine-year-old Kara Richards who took part in the Walk Wales event in both 2022 and 2023, raising in excess of £1000 for the charity.

The Wales Air Ambulance takes hospital-standard treatment directly to the patients.

It is delivered through a third sector and public sector partnership.

Their partnership with the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the charity's vehicles.

Entry into the Walk Wales 2024 event is free, however, the charity encourages participants to plan their own fundraising initiatives.

A specially designed Wales Air Ambulance sports t-shirt will be rewarded to those able to raise at least £50.