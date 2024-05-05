The first detailed architectural survey of Picton Castle has offered insights into a medieval castle with a sophisticated design, indicative of high status living.

Although modern recognition of the castle is much tied to its Georgian alterations, its medieval fabric remains largely intact.

The survey was conducted by author Neil Ludlow and Phil Poucher of Heneb – Dyfed Archaeology, with funding from the Castle Studies Trust.

Constructed between 1315-20 by Sir John Wogan, a senior royal government official, the castle significantly retained its medieval character despite extensive modifications during the eighteenth century.

The survey allowed for a plan to be created of what Picton Castle could have looked like in medieval times (Image: Jeremy Cunnington)

Picton Castle's unique architecture makes it a building of great importance within the period it was built.

The remarkable layout comprises of a first-floor hall, flanked by services and a chamber-block, forming an early example of a three-unit ‘H-plan’ house.

Unusual features like its gatehouse and a ‘grand stairway’ leading to the hall, attest to its architectural innovation.

Its interior spatial arrangement, access, and circulation indicate a meticulous design.

The castle's domestic facilities were notably sophisticated for the period.

Astonishingly, the castle includes what appear to be vertical serving-hatches between the ground floor and service rooms above. There was also integrated suites of residential apartments on either side of a chapel, with the opposite pair of towers also forming a residential chamber block.

Mr Ludlow said: "The enigmatic castle at Picton in Pembrokeshire is best-known for its magnificent Georgian interiors.

"But beneath this veneer is a medieval castle, from around 1315-20, with a unique layout.

"These innovations show it to have been a castle that was ahead of its time."

Jeremy Cunnington, chairman of trustees at Castle Studies Trust added: "The Castle Studies Trust is delighted to have funded the first ever detailed survey of Picton Castle and to have learned so much more about the medieval form of this unique building."

The medieval castle could have had serving hatches, which is what this image is potentially showing (Image: Jeremy Cunnington)

Echoing their sentiments, Dr Rhiannon Talbot-English, director at Picton Castle Trust, said: "Picton Castle has always been something of an enigmatic mystery: hidden gothic alcoves and arches, secret spiral staircases and untouched medieval Undercroft.

"Picton Castle Charitable Trust is extremely grateful to the Castle Studies Trust for its generous financial support which has enabled this research to be undertaken and we look forward to sharing this new knowledge with the public in a new exhibition about the early castle."

The Castle Studies Trust, established in 2012, is funded entirely by donations and awards individual grants of up to £10,000 to further the understanding of castles both in the UK and abroad.

The castle is currently managed by the Picton Castle Charitable Trust, committed to preserving and sharing its 700-year-old story.