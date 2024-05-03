Ian Roberts, 64, of Heol Dyfed, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with theft.

It was alleged that he stole his own car from Goodwick Motor Services on December 1, 2022.

The court previously heard that Roberts had dropped his car off at the garage for an MOT and for repairs to be carried out after it failed.

The defendant was alleged to have turned up at the garage after hours and taken the car using a spare set of keys without having paid the invoice.

Hannah George, defending, said that a resolution to the case had been agreed that the case would be dropped if Roberts paid the invoice.

Judge Paul Thomas KC asked why Roberts hadn’t already paid the invoice.

“That’s still a course of action he intends to take,” Ms George said.

“The defendant’s instructions have always been that he was willing to pay that invoice.

“The concern he had was the implication of what would happen thereafter because the police have had possession of his vehicle for some two-and-a-half years.”

Judge Thomas said that it wasn’t a matter for the Crown Court.

He ordered Roberts to pay the invoice within two weeks. If this is not paid, Roberts will face a trial.