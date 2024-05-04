The Jolly Sailor in Milford Haven was ranked in the top 10 by Visit Pembrokeshire.

The pub is based near the Cleddau Estuary and has a large garden with a playground perfect for families.

The pub is renowned for it's stunning riverside views. (Image: Google Maps)Manager of Jolly Sailor, Wyn Lewis said: “We have been open for over 50 years. We are popular because we’re right on the riverfront along the estuary and we also offer good pub grub with good-sized portions.”

On TripAdvisor the Jolly Sailor has over 655 reviews and a four-star rating overall.

Most reviews reiterate the pub’s lovely scenery and high-quality food, especially the Welsh lamb dinner.

The Welsh Lamb Dinner is a favourite amongst the locals. (Image: Google Maps)

One review from October 2023 wrote: “We were made very welcome by excellent staff. I cannot fault it at all. There are superb views down from Milford Haven.

“Their Welsh lamb dinner is to die for. It was by far the best roast lamb I have eaten in many years, accompanied by perfectly cooked vegetables and beautiful roast potatoes covered in a superb, tasty gravy.

“It's five-star eating at a very reasonable price. So good that we are going back tomorrow for another evening meal from their great menu.”

Another review from March 2024 added: “We visited as a family of five today. I pre-booked a window table which had wonderful views. The staff were amazing, and we felt very well cared for by all.

“Nothing was too much trouble. Our meals were lovely and the portions plentiful - it was good value too. It really was a lovely lunch out. We would wholeheartedly recommend this pub. We wish this was our local pub.”

Apart from the Welsh lamb dinner, the Jolly Sailor’s menu consists of a homemade steak and mushroom pie, prime pork sausages, chicken and beef burgers, marinated chicken breasts, homemade vegetable soup and a 12-ounce gammon steak.

Jolly Sailor provides a range of great pub grub. (Image: Google Maps)

Then there are a variety of desserts to choose from like sticky toffee pudding, chocolate fudge cake, homemade apple crumble, lemon meringue sundae and homemade rice pudding.

Diners can also enjoy white wine such as Riviera Sauvignon Blanc and Bush Ranger Chardonnay and red wine like Mariquita Merlot and Bella Modella Primitivo.

Meanwhile, non-alcoholics can try a range of liqueur coffees, including Irish, Caribbean, French, Highland, and Scottish flavours.

Jolly Sailor also offers a wide selection of drinks. (Image: Google Maps)The pub is open from 11am to 11pm every day of the week and food and drink vouchers are available for friends and family.

For more information about the Jolly Sailor, email chris@jollysailorburton.co.uk, call 01646 600 378 or visit the website.