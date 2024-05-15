A MAN has been accused of sending a threatening text and causing criminal damage.
Luke Griffiths, 30, of Queen's Terrace in Cardigan, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court charged with two offences.
Griffiths was accused of causing £450 damage to a man’s property in Finch Square on August 13.
He was also alleged to have sent a threatening text message to the same man on the following day.
Griffiths has been charged at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on April 17 with criminal damage and sending communications conveying a threatening message.
He was granted bail and will return to Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on June 25.
