The project began in September 2023 and involved gas pipes getting upgraded in St Clears.

West Wales & Utilities upgraded gas pipes in the Station Road area and worked alongside Carmarthenshire County Council to plan the scheme.

Manager Adam Smith said: “We’re happy to have finished this work and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across St. Clears.

Adam added: “Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Wales & West Utilities brings energy to seven and a half million people across the southwest of England and Wales.

If you smell gas or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, call the gas and emergency pipeline service on 0800 111 999.