This is due to a new partnership between Sustrans Cymru and Girlguiding Cymru.

The initiative aims to encourage future generations to walk, wheel, and cycle more frequently.

The launch of the new Active Adventures badge offers Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers the chance to explore their areas, engage in physical activity, and broaden skills.

To earn the badge, each group will complete between five and seven activities from categories such as 'Starting your adventure,' 'Cycling tips and tricks,' 'Health and happiness,' 'Protecting the planet,' and 'Active travel champions'. Tasks range from orienteering, planning a route, and bicycle maintenance to mindfulness walks, litter picking, and active travel challenges.

The initiative debuted with 2nd Newtown Guides.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sustrans Cymru on this new Active Adventures challenge pack," said Bev Martin, chief commissioner of Girlguiding Cymru.

"It's an exciting opportunity for Girlguiding members to explore the outdoors, discover new places, and develop their adventurous spirit."

Sarah-Jane Burns, deputy chief commissioner and sports lead at Girlguiding Cymru, said: "Our members enjoy adventures, especially when they involve being active and helping the environment."

Active travel has proven benefits for mental and physical health, especially in promoting independent travel among young people.

It is also known to foster confidence, social skills, mental alertness, positive mood, self-esteem and to alleviate stress and anxiety.

Christine Boston, Sustrans Cymru's director also shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "The new Active Adventures badge is designed to encourage girls and young women to engage with nature, to get active, and to develop and learn new skills, which is fantastic."

In the end, the goal is to make the guides "more aware of how they travel and make choices that are positive for people and planet."