Sam Faulkner will walk 87,000 steps along the Brecon and Monmouth Canal in a single day from Brecon to Rogerstone in Newport.

Mr Faulkner is walking in honour of his father and to benefit the Cardiac Care Unit at Withybush Hospital, which cared for him in his latter days.

Mr Faulkner said: "Since losing my Dad last year, I made a personal commitment to do something to raise money every year for the Cardiac Care Unit.

"I will be challenging myself to complete 87,000 steps in a day on July 20, 2024 – 1,000 steps for every year of my Dad’s life."

He fondly recalls engaging in canal walks with his late father, which inspired his fundraising project.

Hywel Dda Health Charities' Pembrokeshire fundraising officer, Katie Hancock, said: "We’d like to say a huge good luck to Sam with his challenge.

"Thank you so much for dedicating your time to raise more funds for the Cardiac Care Unit.

"The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide."