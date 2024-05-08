Julie Evans has dedicated four decades of her life to the Preseli Practice - Newport & Crymych, weaving her care, professionalism and expertise into the fabric of the community.

Her first working day was May 8, 1984, when the surgery was known as Newport Surgery, and the whole team is celebrating this significant career milestone.

The team said: "We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Julie Evans for an incredible 40 years of unwavering commitment and exemplary service at Newport & Crymych Surgeries.

"Through four decades, Julie has been a beacon of compassion, professionalism, and expertise, touching countless lives in our community with care and kindness.

"Her dedication and hard work have truly been the cornerstone of our practice's success."

The team continued: "As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we express our deepest gratitude for Julie's invaluable contributions to the wellbeing of our patients and the strength of our team.

"Here's to 40 years of excellence, and to many more years of continued success and fulfilment!

"Congratulations Julie on this well-deserved achievement. Your legacy of service will forever inspire us all."