UK salaries struggle to compete with the growing market of real-estate, and this is compounded by the cost-of-living crisis which further restricts income.

However, it’s no secret that property prices vary depending on where you are based.

Anyone in Pembrokeshire can buy or rent houses at a much cheaper price than London, but that doesn’t mean it’s not expensive.

The average salary in Pembrokeshire is £29,120 with the average house price being £255,054, according to Rightmove.

Therefore, the average salary would allow you to purchase a property ranging between £101,920 to a maximum of £145,600.

Calculated by multiplying the average salary by four and a half – there are few houses in Pembrokeshire that can be bought, especially when taking into account other costs such as stamp duty and deposit.

Which claims that banks will usually lend up to four and a half times the total annual income of a household.

But this can differ for each case and there are many other factors that need to be considered before calculating how much you can borrow to get a mortgage.

It’s also stated by Which that deposits range between five to 15 percent of the property price and the standard rate for exchange deposits is 10 percent.

Here are the average house prices for different areas of Pembrokeshire according to Rightmove and the annual income you need to earn for a mortgage:

Haverfordwest

Average house price: £207,550

Household income required to buy: £46,122

Milford Haven

Average house price: £164,741

Household income required to buy: £36,609

Pembroke

Average house price: £216,018

Household income required to buy: £48,004

Pembroke Dock

Average house price: £176,109

Household income required to buy: £39,135

Fishguard

Average house price: £240,183

Household income required to buy: £53,374

Tenby

Average house price: £312,405

Household income required to buy: £69,423

Saundersfoot

Average house price: £311,370

Household income required to buy: £69,193

Narberth

Average house price: £269,034

Household income required to buy: £59,785

Neyland

Average house price: £203,300

Household income required to buy: £45,177

Newport

Average house price: £436,250

Household income required to buy: £96,944