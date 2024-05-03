They are relatively fast swimmers who can reach speeds of up to 37 mph, however, they cannot sustain speed while swimming and generally swim at a more leisurely pace.

And get this, you might see this shark jump high out of the water into the air.

Imagine that, strolling across the beach and then seeing these 'torpedo' sharks performing a SeaWorld exhibit.

Distinctive appearance of a Thresher shark



According to the Wildlife Trust: "The thresher shark spends most of its time in the deep waters of the open sea, rarely straying into coastal areas. To survive in these colder waters, they have evolved to be endothermic.

"This means that they can keep their body temperature higher than the temperature of the surrounding water.

"They do this through a specialised heat exchange system, which allows them to conserve heat produced through internal body mechanisms such as metabolism or muscle shivering."

Recommended reading:

What is a thresher shark?





A large shark, with the "classic shark shape" - a torpedo-shaped body, large dorsal fin and large pectoral fins.

The thresher shark is easily told apart from other sharks by the long upper lobe of the tail, which can be as long as the shark's body.

The thresher shark is considered harmless.

The species is shy and difficult to approach. Divers who have encountered these sharks claim that they did not act aggressively. However, some caution should be taken considering the size of these sharks.