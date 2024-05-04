The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is offering safety advice to those planning to venture to the coast, promoting the option of frequented areas with lifeguard presence.

The beaches that will have RNLI lifeguards on duty from 10am to 6pm this bank holiday weekend include Whitesands Beach and Tenby South Beach in Pembrokeshire.

In Swansea, beachgoers are watched over on Aberavon, Langland Bay, Caswell Bay, Port Eynon, and Three Cliffs Beach.

Meanwhile, in Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan, patrols will take place at Coney Bay, Trecco Bay, and Whitmore Bay.

Vinny Vincent, lead lifeguard supervisor for Swansea said: "We strongly encourage anyone planning to go in the sea this weekend to visit one of the lifeguarded beaches."

He pointed out that lifeguards set up flags identifying safe areas on the beach for swimming and watercraft use.

Mr Vincent said: "Swim or bodyboard between the red and yellow flags, and black and white chequered flags indicate an area monitored by lifeguards for use of watercraft such as surfboards and kayaks."

The supervisor also cautioned beachgoers to avoid swimming where red flags are flying, noting that a red flag indicates a dangerous area.

He also assured that the lifeguards are approachable and willing to provide advice if needed.

After the bank holiday weekend, some beach patrols will continue full-time, whilst others will shift to weekend-only until May 25.

In Pembrokeshire, both Whitesands Beach and Tenby South Beach will be patrolled on weekends only.

Swansea will have full-time patrols at Langland Bay, Caswell Bay, and Port Eynon, while Aberavon and Three Cliffs will maintain weekend-only patrols.

Over in Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan, Coney Bay and Trecco Bay will have everyday lifeguard presence whereas Whitmore Bay will be weekend-only.

Chris Cousens, water safety lead for Wales, highlighted the importance of enjoying the beach responsibly, saying: "We want people and their families to enjoy the coastline, but to do so safely."

The water safety official urged beachgoers to call the Coastguard at 999 or 112 in times of peril.

He also promoted the RNLI's Float to Live advice for anyone in difficulty in the water.

The RNLI provides specific guidance for floating effectively in case of trouble in the water, recommending people to tilt their heads back with ears submerged, relax, and move their hands to stay afloat.

It encouraged spreading arms and legs for improved stability.