Mr Llewelyn has held the post since 2016.

The elections took place on May 2, with the Ceredigion count and declaration of the commissioner taking place at Llandysul’s Ysgol Bro Teifi today, May 3.

The election saw four candidates vying for the post:

Philippa Thompson (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Ian Harrison (Welsh Conservatives)

Justin Griffiths (Welsh Liberal Democrats)

Dafydd Llywelyn (Plaid Cymru), the current commissioner

The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account, and are responsible for the totality of policing.

PCCs aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.

The Dyfed-Powys force area covers the counties of Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Powys.

Overall votes for Dyfed-Powys were:

Dafydd Llewelyn, 31,323

Ian Harrison, 19,134

Philippa Thompson, 18,353

Justin Griffiths, 7,719

At the Ceredigion count Mr Llewelyn thanked the returning officer and staff for “working tirelessly,” adding: “Being the Police and Crime Commissioner in an area I’ve grown up in and worked all my life is quite an honour and a privilege, and I’m looking forward to serving a further four year term in office for Dyfed-Powys.”

Ceredigion results were: 7,146; 1,971; 1,716; and 1,307 respectively, with a 21.7 per cent turnout.

Pembrokeshire results saw Labour’s Philippa Thompson gain the majority, of 5,386, with Mr Harrison second on 5,168, Mr Llewelyn third on 4,643, and Mr Griffiths fourth on 1,209.

Carmarthenshire saw Mr Llewelyn lead, with 14,739 votes, followed by Labour on 7,395, conservative 5,430, and Liberal Democrats 2,037.

Powys saw a very different picture, with Mr Harrison leading.

Conservative: 6,565

Plaid Cymru: 4,795

Labour: 3,856

Liberal Democrats: 3,172

All four candidates have been contacted for their reaction following the re-election of Mr Llewelyn.

All four hopefuls had previously issued statements outlining why they should hold the position.

Philippa Thompson

Philippa Thompson (Labour), in her statement, said: “There’s a huge crisis in funding for policing and public services. The Conservative Westminster Government has so much to answer for having destroyed our country’s economy. Labour believes security is the bedrock on which opportunities are built, communities thrive, and local economies prosper.

“Instead of standing up for security, the Tories have done the opposite. This wasn’t an accident – it was the result of deliberate choices. A choice to cut police from our streets, a choice to undermine respect for the rule of law. Our communities cannot afford more of the same. Things have got to change.

“Labour will be tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime.”

Ian Harrison

A statement on behalf of Ian Harrison (Conservative) said: “If elected as Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed Powys Ian’s immediate priorities will be focused upon Force performance within the context of the Annual HMIC reports and he would plan to come to an early agreement with the Chief Constable to address this issue.

“Residents tell Ian that they want to see more police officers, and that they want action on anti-social behaviour, tackling County Lines gangs, domestic violence and rural crime.

“Dyfed Powys is an enormous rural area to police, and Ian intends to spend his time visiting and listening to many stakeholders and interest groups as he develops specific plans and initiatives to reduce crime, make residents safer and reinforce interfaces with victim support groups.”

Justin Griffiths

Justin Griffiths (Welsh Liberal Democrat), in his statement, said: “If elected I would seek to implement a more transparent, accountable and community-based policing service.

“I would seek to restore proper community policing ensuring officers are visible in our communities and not diverted to other areas, whilst tackling inequalities in criminal justice and seek to implement the recommendations of the Thomas Commission in devolving of powers to the relevant devolved administration.

“I would implement a fairer and more compassionate policing service e.g. the focus on drug offenders being put on rehabilitation programs, this is an example of our holistic approach to reducing repeat offending and a reduction in court backlogs and overpopulated prisons.”

Dafydd Llywelyn

Dafydd Llywelyn (Plaid Cymru) said: “As your current Commissioner, operational, front-line policing has, and always will come before party politics. I have a strong track record of delivering on my promises and of listening to the communities of Dyfed Powys.

“I am proud of what I have achieved since 2016, but there is still so much to do.

“I am an approachable individual and I believe in listening to all members of the community in order to shape a successful police force.”

He says, since 2016, force area resources have been improved, and says he will “continue to put the victim at the heart of the service and develop a truly victim-led service”.