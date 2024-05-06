The Torch Theatre is hosting a unique rock music event called The History of Rock, which will take place on Saturday, June 15.

Brought together by Soul Street Productions, this show promises to deliver an exhilarating journey through the intriguing tale of rock music.

The event is expected to feature a tribute to Led Zeppelin, alongside performances of tracks from Queen, The Who, AC DC, Guns n' Roses, and Black Sabbath.

Hailing from London, Soul Street Productions collaborates with talented musicians and stages nationwide live music performances across favourite genres.

The Milford Haven performance is part of their UK tour, marking their only stop in Pembrokeshire.

Tickets for the 7.30pm show are priced at £25 and can be purchased from the box office or on the Torch Theatre website.