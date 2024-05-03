A body was found in the Cleddau River at around 9:30am and now formal identification has taken place.

Luke, 19, was reported missing on April 14 from Pembroke Dock before a multi-agency search was launched to find the teenager.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The body found on Wednesday, May 1, has been confirmed to be Luke Stephenson, who was reported missing from the Pembroke Dock area on April 14.

“We will continue to support the family and will assist with issuing a tribute publicly if the family wish to do so.”

Luke’s aunt, Emma Dewhurst described him as "jovial, kind, soft and timid, with a funny sense of humour and typical 19-year-old lad".

The confirmation of Luke’s death comes after police halted their search on April 19 and focused on intelligence-led enquiries.