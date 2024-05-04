Rosalind Powell, who is known both for her classical piano performances and through her singer-songwriter work, has curated the afternoon.

The other performers will be Steve (Stephen P. Greenhalgh) with his Celtic folk rock music under his performance name Cariad, and Matthew Douglas who performs under the name Drift, with pieces from his new album Ailsa.

Rosalind will be performing songs from her new album Sound Eagle.

Tickets will be from the door (suggested donation of £7) and refreshments will be available.

The event is a fundraiser for the local climate campaigning group Cardigan Extinction Rebellion who are raising money to help local people going to London to join the Restore Nature Now demonstration on Saturday, June 22.

Coaches will be arranged from the area to take people to London and back on the day.

Contact cardiganxr@protonmail.com or 07787 197630 for more information about the concert in St Dogmaels on Sunday or about the demonstration.