The Big House on Lower Quay Road is a beautifully presented detached property surrounded by a fantastic garden that boasts simply stunning views over the river.

“A charming and immaculately kept, riverside property with an ever-changing outlook, this property really is something special,” say the agents John Francis.

The property boats two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, utility and shower room on the ground floor, a family bathroom and five bedrooms, including a master en-suite on the first floor.

Also on the property is The Little House, a cute and cosy annexe ideal for those who have family to stay, children who would love a fantastic playhouse or an Air B&B. Subject to the relevant planning consents there is also potential to extend.

Externally there is plenty of parking for several cars and a front lawn that leads down the sides of the property to the rear garden.

There is ample space for those who want to be self-sufficient in growing their own vegetables too.

To the rear there is a wonderful patio area making the most of the water views plus a good size lawn ideal for children and pets.

There is direct access from the garden to the shoreline for those going boating, paddle boarding, swimming or walking.

“This property has a huge amount to offer with the added bonus of a fantastically welcoming village,” said the agents.

To find out more or to request a viewing, contact John Francis at 11 Victoria Place, Haverfordwest, SA61 2JX by ringing 01437 768281.