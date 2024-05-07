Adam’s Bucketful of Hope in Dew Street in Haverfordwest is offering a safe and welcoming environment and interesting activities for those suffering from serious illnesses.

The charity’s new initiative which begins at the start of June will enable carers to book a place for their loved ones at the Bucketful of Hope cancer centre for one day a week from 11 am to 3.00 pm.

The charity has employed a fully qualified member of staff whose responsibility is the wellbeing and enjoyment of the patients.

The Retreat & Recuperate nurse run unit will offer patients gentle relaxation, various treatments, entertainment and company.

This service is specifically to allow family carers to have some time for themselves.

This trial period is in readiness for when the charity moves to bigger premises in the Grade II-listed Georgian Foley House in Goat Steet in a couple of years’ time.

Carers will need to book a date and time in advance as places are limited. Please call 01437 779400 or email Bucketfulofhope@gmail.com for further information.

To find out more about the charity pop into the centre on Dew Street, follow Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Cancer Support Centre on Facebook, or see what members get up to on the You Tube video Legacy; the Story of Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Charity.