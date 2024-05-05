Last month new Transport Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates, pledged to put the voice of Welsh citizens at the heart of decision making on transport, while setting out a three-phase plan on the new 20mph speed limit across Wales.

As part of this approach Pembrokeshire County Council is asking for constructive views from local residents.

Locals can put forward a suggestion, with valid reasons, for why a road should be exempted from the 20mph national speed limit in Pembrokeshire. The council will then log this feedback and review it once new exceptions guidance is available from the Welsh Government. The council expects to receive this guidance by this summer.

The council will not be able to log any general comments about the 20mph national policy, as that is a matter for the Welsh Government and ministers.

Trunk roads cannot be included in the suggestions as they are not the responsibility of local authorities. For queries relating to trunk roads, email TrunkRoads20mph@gov.wales.

More information on trunk roads is available on Datamap Wales.

The council will need the first line of your address and post code in order for your feedback to be recorded and considered.

This will assist council officers during the review process to ensure that requests for change are made by those who reside within the same area / community for which the request is being made.

All the required details can be forwarded to the following email account PembsCC20mph@pembrokeshire.gov.uk for consideration.