In July, a shift in EU driving rules will see the implementation of the speed limiters, and it has the potential to impact UK drivers, experts have warned.

Automotive sectors in the EU and UK are heavily integrated, and as a result the law change could feature on cars in the UK.

Experts at Motor Match said: “"The new rules, set to take effect in July, introduce 'mandatory' speed limiters, changing how we drive on roads.

“These Intelligent Speed Assistance systems will become standard, forcing drivers to stick to speed limits automatically. For instance, ISA technology would limit you to a maximum of 70 mph as this is the national speed limit.

“It's important to note that while speed limiters are already present in many cars, the upcoming regulations tighten control.

"The new Intelligent Speed Assistance systems not only prevent speeding fines and contribute to fuel savings but also significantly reduce the risk of penalties.

“The minimum penalty for speeding currently includes a £100 fine and 3 penalty points on your licence.

Speaking about the impact the technology could have on driving, the Motor Match experts added: “With ISA technology, the likelihood of accumulating penalty points, and the risk of being disqualified from driving for gathering 12 or more points within three years, is greatly reduced.

“This technology could lead to a drastic change in road safety, fostering a more controlled driving environment where speed limits are adhered to, thus reducing accidents significantly."

“Showing support for the introduction of mandatory speed limiters is key in supporting safer roads. Last year, police records showed that exceeding the speed limit was a contributory factor in 20% of deaths on the road.

“Furthermore, travelling too fast or exceeding the speed limit contributed to 25% of deaths. Speed limits are set for a reason, and it’s illegal to ignore them. Despite this, 5,171 accidents in 2022 were caused by drivers and riders exceeding the speed limit — a 5.1% increase year on year."