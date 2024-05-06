Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, near Eglwyswrw, has announced the birth of a new foal at the farm.

The foal is the first baby of the farm’s four-year-old mare Dyfed Guinevere who was named by Queen Elizabeth II.

Guinevere was born on the farm during lockdown on April 21, the late Queen Elizabeth ll’s 94th birthday.

Guinevere was the 4th generation of the Dyfed shire bloodline begun by the farm's founder and grandfather JR Lewis.

Her uncle was Dyfed Grey Celt, known as Drum Horse Major Mercury of the Royal Household Cavalry.

Celt was the first horse from the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm to serve as a drum horse in the cavalry. He died in 2021 and was laid to rest back at the farm.

Due to the farm’s connection with the royal household, they approached the late Queen to name the foal in 2021.

Her Majesty chose the name Guinevere.

"We're delighted that Her Majesty accepted and out of a short-list of names offered, the Queen chose Dyfed Guinevere,” said the farm's owner, Huw Murphy at the time.

"We would like to sincerely thank Her Majesty for naming the youngest addition to our Dyfed family."

Now Guinevere herself has become a mother, with her fist foal being born last week.

“We are delighted to announce that a new member of our equine family was born on the farm last week,” said Huw.

“Our four-year-old Dyfed Guinevere, who was named by her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, foaled for the first time, out of our grey stallion Metheringham Upton Atlas, last Thursday morning 25th April.

“Mam and her little colt boy are both doing well and you can come and meet them both in person on the farm, this coming Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday and Monday.”

The farm is open on weekends and during half term at the end of May. It opens for longer periods during the school summer holidays.

For more information and detailed opening hours, visit dyfed-shires.co.uk, linked above.