Residents reported a huge fire in Church Street, Ashvale, Tredegar in the early hours of Sunday morning at a social club's building.

Gwent Police closed the road at around 2.45am after attending the scene at 2.20am, where no injuries or casualties were reported.

Screenshots of a video taken at the scene show the flames and smoke billowing everywhere (Image: Facebook)

Members of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed that they were called to the scene.

They said they were called in at 2.10am. In attendance were four fire engines alongside two water bowsers and an aerial appliance.

They confirmed that they were still at the scene just before 10am but were dampening down.

The call came in at 2.10am and four fire engines, two water bowsers and an aerial appliance called to the scene, alongside two hose reel jets, two main jets, one aerial ladder platform appliance as a water tower and a ground monitor.

Gwent Police confirmed a man from Blaenau Gwent has been arrested following the fire, and remains in custody.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a fire at an address in Church Street, Tredegar, at around 2.20am on Sunday, May 5.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. There were no reports of any injuries.

"The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. A man from the Blaenau Gwent area has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He remains in police custody at this time."

One resident captured this image as she passed in the early hours of the morning, commenting that it looked really bad at the time (Image: Nyrie Jayne Price)Pictures and video from the scene showed significant damage to the roof of the social club, with flames leaping into the air and smoke billowing.

One resident described the scene as really "bad" with "horrendous explosions" as a result, and "loud bangs" that woke many residents at around 2am.

As of 1.30pm, the road remains closed and Gwent Police's enquiries into the investigation are ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage should call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400145284.