Wales Festival of Seaweed will be held in St Davids from May 16 to 19.

The aim of the festival is to share the many uses of seaweed and the process of farming seaweed sustainably with the public through talks and workshops.

It is also hoped that the event will create a space where individuals and businesses within the industry can connect and discuss how they can support and learn from each other.

The festival, organised by Car y Mor will begin on Thursday, May 16 with Jess and Tracy from Car y Mor who will give a talk on the community benefit society and the seaweed farm and its products.

Also on the Thursday there will be talks on using seaweed as an agricultural bio stimulant, creating plastic alternatives using seaweed, a chance to visit the seaweed farm in Ramsey Sound, seaweed family workshops and a six course seaweed dining experience.

On Friday there will be talks about seaweed in beauty products, aquaculture and nutrition, another chance to visit the seaweed farm and in the evening a feast as well as a movie and open mic night.

On Saturday there will be seashore foraging, a rockpool safari, graffiti and paper making workshops, a seaweed celebration feast and a family fun party night.

The festival will end on Sunday with beach art, seaweed pressing and a cookery demonstration and taster session.

All events are priced separately and need to be booked in advance. For more information visit festivalofseaweed.wales.