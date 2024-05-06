Span Arts’ Big Plant Sale took place in the spring sunshine in the Towns Moor car park.

As well as a burst of botanical brilliance, the plant sale offered fantastic food, local crafts.

Entertainment was on offer from a host of talent including Span’s own Cor Pawb, Collective Flight Syrcas, Pembrokeshire Ukelele Pirates, the Wild Women, The Slipway Ukes and the Jubileilees.

The day was a celebration of nature, community, and the arts filled with greenery, culinary delights, and vibrant entertainment.

A huge array of house and garden plants were on offer from local growers to suit a range of gardens and budgets.

Span’s own stall offered sweet treats, facepainting as well as an array of blooming lovely plants for sale in exchange for donations to the charity.

The Big Plant Sale, now in its third decade, attracts hundreds of visitors annually and is the arts charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

Span Arts runs arts events, workshops, projects and performances all over Pembrokeshire, many of them for free or at minimal cost.

For more information and to see what Span has on offer at the moment, visit the website span-arts.org.uk, linked above.