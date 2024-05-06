Gwyl Fel Na Mai Welsh music festival held took place in Crymych on Saturday, May 4.

Located in the town’s Parc Gwynfryn at the foot of Frenni Fawr the event is now in its third year and is proving more popular than ever, with more than 1,500 attending this years.

Glorious spring sunshine put the crown and performers in a great mood and gave the event a proper festival feel.

Two stages featured local musicians as well as some of Wales' leading Welsh rock, pop and folk musicians and bands including HMS Morris, Al Lewis, Fleur De Lys and Alffa; the first Welsh band to have over a million plays on Spotify.

The event also saw Cardigan rock/pop band Jess make a comeback performance in front of delighted fans. The band originally formed in 1987, was one of the biggest bands in Wales in the 1990s gaining an international following.

There was some disappointment amongst the festival goers after the evergreen Dafydd Iwan had to withdraw from the event due to illness.

The day was saved however by local folk musician Lowri Evans, who stepped in to keep the audience entertained.

A fantastic festival with entertainment for all ages. Let’s hope Gwyl Fel Na Mai keeps rocking north Pembrokeshire for many more years to come.