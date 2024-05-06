The supermarket giant has introduced brand new Clubcard signage in all of its stores following a legal battle with Lidl.

Tesco lost an appeal against a legal ruling which found the old Clubcard Prices logo infringed upon Lidl’s trademark.

Lidl had accused Tesco of trying to “deliberately to ride on the coattails of Lidl’s reputation” with the branding of its Clubcard scheme.

Revealing the new look branding in an Instagram post, Tesco said: “Our new #ClubcardPrices logo just got a glow up.

“Swipe to see how we got there...”

The High Court ruled in favour of Lidl last year, with Tesco taking a challenge to the Court of Appeal in February.

But in a ruling in March, Lord Justice Arnold dismissed the Tesco’s appeal.

He said: “Any painter will confirm that placing one colour against another changes the viewer’s perception of both. So too does placing one shape within another… Although Tesco have copied the visual concept of a blue square surrounding, among other material, a yellow circle, that is all they have done.”

Following the decision, a Tesco spokesman said: “Our customers always tell us just how important Clubcard Prices are to giving them great value – and it’s been a key reason why we’re consistently the cheapest full-line grocer.

“We are disappointed with the judgment relating to the colour and shape of the Clubcard Prices logo but would like to reassure customers that it will in no way impact our Clubcard Prices programme.

“Clubcard Prices, irrespective of its logo, will continue to play a central role in rewarding our Clubcard members with thousands of deals every week.”

A Lidl spokesman added: “We are delighted to see that the Court of Appeal has now agreed with the High Court that Tesco’s use of its Clubcard logo is unlawful.

“We expect Tesco now to respect the court’s decision and change its Clubcard logo to one that is not designed to look like ours.”