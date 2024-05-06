FOOTAGE has been shared showing the moment a driver lost control of his vehicle in Rhyl and hit another car while travelling at high speed.
This was on Ellis Avenue at about 7.35pm on Thursday evening (May 2).
You can watch the incident, through footage provided by a witness, below.
Police attended the scene, with a witness telling the Journal: “There were car parts everywhere.
“I think he realised he was at the end of the road and went to brake, but then the brakes must have locked up and he lost control and hit the car.”
North Wales Police has been contacted for further comment.
