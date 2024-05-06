Western Telegraph
Bank Holiday traffic latest as west Wales roads set for major delays

Bank holiday traffic latest as delays hit key roads

By Ruth Davies

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Following a day of heavy traffic on the A40 around Carmarthen, with delays of up to 30 minutes, the road is now clear.

