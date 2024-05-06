Bank Holiday traffic latest as west Wales roads set for major delays

Summary Bank holiday traffic latest as delays hit key roads Traffic By Ruth Davies Share Our live feed has now finished. Following a day of heavy traffic on the A40 around Carmarthen, with delays of up to 30 minutes, the road is now clear. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
