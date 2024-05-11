Harriett Hunt, 19, has been selected to compete for Team Wales at the 2024 FitPaws World Agility Open Championships in Ermelo Holland from May 15 to 19.

This year Harriett, who runs The Valley Dog Agility School in Trecwn has been selected alongside two of her dogs, Grace and Sylvia.

Grace, a rescue collie cross who came from Greenacres Animal Rescue has been with Harriett since she was a six-month-old pup.

"I could see the potential in her; she has the right sort of build and has the right attitude," said Harriett, adding that Grace has ‘come on loads’.

This will be Grace’s third year competing for Wales. She has already won medals at the world championships and at Crufts.

In 2022 Harriett and Grace won the overall gold in the juniors section while last year they brought home a silver medal for Team Wales.

At Crufts this year Harriett and Grace came fourth in the came fourth in the intermediate height young kennel club (YKC) pairs with her friend Mathew Lade and his dog Seren.

In 2022 Harriett and Grace took the top prize in the in the YKC under 18s intermediate jumping class and came second in the Overall and Reserve competition out of around 60 dogs.

The other dog to compete with Harriett this time is Sylvia, a five-year-old working sheepdog with a beautiful blue merle. This is Sylvia’s first time on the Welsh team Harriett has been working hard with both dogs to prepare for this year's World agility open championships where there will be more than 40 countries taking part in this year's competition.

Harriett qualified with Grace and Sylvia at the Welsh try outs earlier this year. She is the youngest member on the senior team this year at only 19 years old.

The Valley Dog agility Training customers and staff are all rooting for Harriett and wishing her good luck in the forthcoming world event.

“I am so excited to be on the team again this year,” said Harriett. “I am honoured to represent Wales and she will be doing my best with my two dogs.