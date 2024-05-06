Rescue crews called in the early hours of this morning to rescue a person from water at Haverfordwest.
Angle Lifeboat was called at 12.24am, along with the Dale and Broad Haven Coastguard Rescue Teams to a report that a person in the water in the county town needed assistance.
Crews were getting ready to launch a lifeboat to rescue the casualty from the water, but before leaving, they received a call to say that the person had been successfully recovered from the water.
No news has been released on the person's condition.
