Angle Lifeboat was called at 12.24am, along with the Dale and Broad Haven Coastguard Rescue Teams to a report that a person in the water in the county town needed assistance.

Crews were getting ready to launch a lifeboat to rescue the casualty from the water, but before leaving, they received a call to say that the person had been successfully recovered from the water.

No news has been released on the person's condition.