Hosted by Cardigan Rowing Club, the event involves teams of Celtic Longboat rowers taking part in a challenging 10 mile course.

The race got underway from Cardigan's old bridge and rowers then made their way down the River Teifi, into the estuary and around Cardigan Island before returning back up the Teifi to the finish line at Prince Charles Quay.

Challengers make their way down the Teifi. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The ladies, men and mixed crews encountered tricky conditions out at sea as they circled the Island, which added to the excitement of the challenge.

The South Wales Coastal Rowing Team won the men's race, with Fishguard second. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The winning ladies crew were Pembrokeshire Yacht Club with South Wales Coastal Rowing Club winning the men's race.

Pembrokeshire Yacht Club (left) won the ladies race, with Llangrannog Ladies also taking part. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The mixed crew winners and overall race champions were Llangwm.

The Llangwm mixed team powered to victory. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The Pembrokeshire team was presented with the Nick Newland perpetual memorial trophy by the mayor of Cardigan, Sian Maehrlein and her consort, husband David.

The Aberporth mixed team were runners-up. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The stunning trophy features a bronze effect mermaid mounted on a wooden plinth.

The St Dogmaels Community Rowing Club mixed team. (Image: Stuart Ladd)