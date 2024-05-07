Glorious sunshine welcomed 16 keen teams from all over south and West Wales for the annual Mermaid Longboat Race in Cardigan on Saturday.
Hosted by Cardigan Rowing Club, the event involves teams of Celtic Longboat rowers taking part in a challenging 10 mile course.
The race got underway from Cardigan's old bridge and rowers then made their way down the River Teifi, into the estuary and around Cardigan Island before returning back up the Teifi to the finish line at Prince Charles Quay.
The ladies, men and mixed crews encountered tricky conditions out at sea as they circled the Island, which added to the excitement of the challenge.
The winning ladies crew were Pembrokeshire Yacht Club with South Wales Coastal Rowing Club winning the men's race.
The mixed crew winners and overall race champions were Llangwm.
The Pembrokeshire team was presented with the Nick Newland perpetual memorial trophy by the mayor of Cardigan, Sian Maehrlein and her consort, husband David.
The stunning trophy features a bronze effect mermaid mounted on a wooden plinth.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here