Angle All-Weather Lifeboat crew was requested to launch at 10.34am on Sunday morning following a 999 call from a dive vessel with the injured diver onboard.

The casualty had fallen while entering the water and had landed on the side of the boat, causing suspected broken ribs.

The lifeboat launched and made best speed to the vessel at the popular diving spot near the Dakotian buoy in Dale.

On arrival the diver had already been recovered by another dive vessel. Two of the lifeboat’s casualty care trained crew members were transferred onto the dive vessel to help assess and treat the casualty. Following an assessment, the casualty was put on oxygen and given blankets to warm up.

Once stable, they were transferred onto the lifeboat and conveyed to the Port Authority jetty where Dale Coastguard Rescue Team and a paramedic had been tasked to rendezvous with the lifeboat.

The paramedic boarded the lifeboat to continue assessing the casualty. Once content the casualty was comfortable enough to be moved, he was walked off the lifeboat and conveyed to hospital.