UK police forces have revealed that they received more than 72,000 public submissions of dash cam footage last year, a 77 per cent increase from 2021.

Around 70% of dash cam footage submissions lead to police action, ranging from warning letters to penalty points, prosecutions and fines, and potentially even jail time.

Andrew Davies, from dash cam experts iCompario, said: “Dash cams are vital to improving road safety. They can prevent false claims, lower insurance and as our findings show, ensure those driving dangerously are held accountable.

“The data highlights how successful operation snap has been across England and Wales police forces with the strong upward trend of dash cam submissions to authorities.

“The public are now an extra eye on the roads, and this should be a warning for all motorists that they could be caught on the dash cam footage of other drivers.

“Dash cam technology is constantly improving, and they are likely to be used by more and more motorists, which will in turn help roads become safer.”

These are the most common illegal driving activities captured by dash cams:

Using phone while driving – 45% have caught video footage of drivers doing this (minimum 6 points and £200 fine), will lose licence if caught in first two years of passing test

Speeding – 40% (minimum 3 points and £100 fine)

Running a red light – 30% (minimum 3 points and £100 fine)

Middle lane hogging – 29% (classed as ‘careless driving’ minimum 3 points and £100)

Undertaking - 29% (classed as ‘careless driving’ minimum 3 points and £100)

Can a dash cam invalidate my car insurance?





As dash cams grow in popularity, a team of motoring experts has issued a warning about one 'little-known' mistake drivers might be making that is invalidating their car insurance.

Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Van Leasing has warned that if you’ve got a dash cam hard-wired into your vehicle - rather than simply plugged-in to your car’s cigarette lighter socket or USB port - you need to notify your insurer.

The motoring expert explained: “It’s frustrating to think that doing something proactive to protect yourself from a claim, or even theft, might come back to bite you, but motorists need to be aware of the legalities concerning dash cams.

“Some of the more expensive dash cams on the market are wired directly to the car’s battery, rather than simply plugging-in to a socket in the vehicle’s cabin.

“Being hard-wired means the dash cam offers added protection and can remain switched on, even when the engine isn’t running, so that it continues to record after the owner has vacated the driver’s seat.

“While a plug-in dash cam is considered a simple accessory in the eyes of most insurers, a hard-wired dash cam is deemed to be a ‘modification’ to your vehicle, and you need to notify your insurer that you’ve got one fitted.

“If you don’t, and the worst does ultimately happen, you might not be covered against a claim - even though you could have clear evidence to prove any wrongdoing.”

The car insurance comparison Confused.com clarified to Select Car Leasing that if a dashcam is wired to the vehicle and becomes a permanent feature, it would need to be declared to an insurer.

However, as explained above, a plug-in dash cam wouldn't need to be declared.