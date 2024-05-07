Welsh emergency services rushed to Newport yesterday (Monday, May 6) after receiving reports of a suspected "acid attack".
Emergency services were at the scene of the incident which took place in the Cot Farm Circle area of the city shortly before 3pm.
Local sources told the South Wales Argus that they suspected the incident could be an "acid attack".
The fire service along with multiple police vehicles were at the scene until approximately 5.30pm.
Police have confirmed that a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident.
A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a substance being thrown over a man near Cot Farm Circle, Newport, at around 2.40pm on Monday, May 6.
"Officers attended alongside personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been discharged.
"The substance has been tested and is not harmful."
