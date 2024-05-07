A Pembrokeshire man must pay £285 after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a local supermarket.
Michael Harper, of Freemans View, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, admitted behaving in a disorderly manner while drunk in Morrison’s Supermarket, Haverfordwest.
The offence took place at 2.30pm on April 13 this year.
Harper, 22, appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court yesterday, Monday May 6, where he admitted to being drunk and disorderly in the supermarket.
He also admitted failing to surrender to police or court bail at the appointed time, in that he failed to attend Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 30, having been released on police bail on April 13.
A third offence of failing to answer to police or court bail as soon as practicable was withdrawn.
Harper must pay an £80 fine for the drunk and disorderly behaviour and a £120 fine for the bail act offence.
He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs.
Magistrates took Harper’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.
