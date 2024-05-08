12-year-old Rowan Nickerson intends to run the Long Course Weekend 5K road race in memory of his late aunt Sharon, who died of cancer two years ago.

The course, scheduled for June 23, 2024, sees Rowan move from the event's children-focused LCKinder run into its main race.

"Our lives were changed forever when my Aunty Sharon lost her battle against cancer", Rowan said.

"She was able to receive her treatment close to home at the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Withybush Hospital.

"I wanted to fundraise and give something back as a thanks for the care my Aunty Sharon received."

Rowan's fundraising efforts will contribute to the Heads Up! Cancer Hair Loss Support Service at Withybush Hospital.

This initiative, the first of its kind in Wales, provides a comprehensive approach to hair loss support for cancer patients, combining expertise from both healthcare and haircare professionals.

Hywel Dda University Health Board runs the initiative through charity funding.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, offered Rowan their best.

"We would like to say a huge good luck to Rowan for his upcoming 5k," she said.

"This will be Rowan’s third year supporting our charity by taking part in a Long Course Weekend event.

"We are incredibly grateful for your support, Rowan!"

Rowan has previously taken part in the Long Course Weekend events, but this year marks his first year performing in the adult category.

His fundraising will help the charity provide services beyond what the NHS can provide in the regions under Hywel Dda.

For those wishing to support Rowan’s cause, donations can be made by searching Rowan Nickerson on the Hywel Dda Enthuse website.