The Torch Theatre is inviting community members to get creative this season, offering a range of artistic activities.

From acting to choral singing to creative writing, the venue has planned activities from May to September that cater to all ages and require no experience, promoting community engagement and well-being.

Tim Howe, senior manager for youth and community at the Torch said: "We know that having the opportunity for regular artistic expression and connection with other people offers huge benefits for people’s mental health and well-being.

"We’re providing a range of opportunities for all ages to get creative."

One of the highlights of the summer will be the Torch Youth Theatre’s production of the beloved classic, 'Wind in the Willows'. With a cast of 40 young people aged between seven and 18, the characters of Toad, Badger, Ratty and Mole will be brought to life on stage at the end of July.

There will also be workshops for children lined up to inspire the younger generation.

For ages 7 to 11, the Youth Theatre Summer School hosts 'Amazing Adventurers', a week-long programme from August 5-9, with sessions from 10am to 3pm.

Focused on creative play and storytelling, the attendees will create an original adventure story together.

For those aged 11 to 18, 'Loud and Clear', a blend of creative writing and performance workshops, will run from August 12-16, with daily sessions from 10am to 4pm.

But the activities are not limited to the younger generation.

The theatre also has a choir called Torch Voices, run by Angharad Sanders, on Thursday nights for adults.

"It's just a space to come and sing your favourite music in lovely harmony with the group," said Ms Sanders.

The Torch also organizes bi-weekly creative writing sessions starting from May 9, and an Adult Summer School from August 8-31 where attendees get to explore writing, directing, and performing.

The theatre aims to spread joy and creativity, offering help to those who may have trouble covering activity expenses.

Mr Howe concludes: "We cannot wait to welcome even more of you along to Torch Theatre to take part in some incredible activity."

To participate in these inspiring and creative sessions, community members can book their place by calling the Box Office or visiting the theatre’s website.