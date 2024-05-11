Wisemans Bridge Inn, based in Saundersfoot, was ranked in the top 10 by Visit Pembrokeshire.

The pub is the perfect place for hot summer days with its large outside seating area near the sea.

Wisemans Bridge Inn offers free parking. (Image: Google Maps)Joint owner of Wisemans Bridge Inn, Lorna Kemble said: “This pub has been here since 1954 and it was handed down generations to my husband, Robert Kemble.

“We’re a family-run business right on the beach with free parking and a nearby campsite. There are 50 static caravans across the road from us. We are open all year round, but summertime is when most people flock here.”

Wisemans Bridge Inn has over 230 reviews on TripAdvisor and an average rating of four stars out of five.

The beachside bar is applauded by reviewers for its tasty food and stunning location.

Numerous reviews on TripAdvisor praise the food at Wisemans Bridge Inn. (Image: Google Maps)A review from April 2024 said: “The pub is lovely with a good atmosphere; good staff and the food is excellent.

“There is plenty of seating but on a sunny day there is nowhere better to sit than outside, looking out over the beach. There is parking available, and I definitely recommend this place.”

Another review added: “This is an amazing dog-friendly pub!! Staff were so welcoming and the atmosphere in there was great. Our food was excellent, and the outside seating area had stunning views. We will definitely come back!!!”

The pub is open every day of the week and has a designated Sunday lunch menu.

The pub is renowned for being dog-friendly. (Image: Google Maps)

This menu features starters such as halloumi Fries, soup of the day, garlic mushroom bruschetta and southern fried chicken goujons.

For the main course there is a selection of roast meat like beef, turkey, lamb, and pork which are all served with a seasonal vegetables, roast potatoes, and gravy.

Meanwhile, vegetarians can enjoy a Thai Potato & Butternut Squash Pie served with seasonal vegetables and roast potatoes or a three-bean chilli sauce served with rice and chips.

Then, for dessert, customers can choose from a sticky toffee pudding, cheesecake of the day, warm Belgian waffle with chocolate sauce, white chocolate & raspberry roulade, passion fruit and champagne sorbet or profiteroles with ice cream.

Wisemans Bridge Inn is open seven days a week. (Image: Google Maps)Wisemans Bridge Inn also offers a finger buffet menu for catering events, including chicken wings, sausage rolls, fresh sandwiches, tempura prawns and deep-fried brie wedges.

The pub is open every day of the week - food is available between 12pm – 2:30pm and 6pm – 8:30pm whereas the bar is open from 10am-10pm.