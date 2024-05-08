Carew Castle, filled on Monday, May 6 with exhibitors and enthusiasts alike, hosted the event organised by Daisy Hughes, Mark Everson and the rest of the Carew Castle staff.

Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club, motorbike and military vehicle hobbyists from across West Wales also participated.

Phylis Dawson from the Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club said: "It was an excellent day out" and that it was the busiest show she has ever seen at the Castle.

She added: "We look forward to coming again next year."

The show was maxed out in terms of exhibitors and there were a number of motor clubs represented.