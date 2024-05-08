On May 11, the Swansea.com Stadium will be echoed with cheers and emotions for a charity football match between Wales vs England Legends, honouring the heroic legacies of Joseph Yeandle and Bradley Lowery.

The memorial event, organised by families of the brave boys and founders of their legacy charities, Joseph's Smile and The Bradley Lowery Foundation, aims to celebrate the lives of Joseph and Bradley who courageously battled with neuroblastoma.

The disease sadly claimed their lives in December 2021 and July 2017 respectively, leaving a mark in the hearts of tens of thousands globally with their battles.

Katy Yeandle from Brynamman, Joseph's mother said: "I don’t regret doing all that I could to get Joseph to New York, because I had to do everything in my power to save him, but I do regret the time I lost with him due to the fundraising efforts.

"I will never get that time back, but I hope my efforts in Joseph’s memory will give that precious time back to other families like ours."

The Wales v England legends charity football match will take place on Saturday (Image: Joseph Yeandle Foundation)

Joseph’s Smile and The Bradley Lowery Foundation strive to support families confronting similar battles, providing assistance for treatments inaccessible to them and alleviating their burdens during harsh times, because no family should be left with the faults of fundraising to save their child's life.

The charity football game promises to be momentous with legends from diverse fields such as sports, music, and television marking their presence, including Chris Coleman, Ashley Williams, Sol Campbell, Shane Williams, Mike Tindall, Jermain Defoe, Roman Kemp and a performance from Welsh singing legend, Dafydd Iwan.

A celebration of life applause is slated to take place as well, paying tribute to all children gone too soon.

The applause will be triggered after singer-songwriter and ex-West End star, Steve Balsamo, serenades the crowd with a specially written song, Never Alone (a song for Joseph), co-written by him and Tim Hamill in loving memory of Joseph.

Ensuring a fun-filled family day, the event not only aims at raising awareness and vital funds for children fighting cancer but also endeavours to create enduring memories for families supported by the charities.

With children who are beneficiaries of Joseph's Smile acting as mascots on the day, the event hopes to provide a special and memorable day out for them.

Anticipation is mounting for the event this weekend in Swansea, although the real stars of the day will be young Joseph and Bradley, and their incredible legacies.

For more details about the event, visit the Joseph's Smile website and social media pages.