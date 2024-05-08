Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of items being stolen from a number of tractors in a field near to Loch Turfin overnight between April 17 and 18.

Among the items stolen were vehicle keys, tools and waterproof clothing.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information which could help the police with their investigation to contact PC 772 Boyt, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, by calling 101, or via a direct message on social media.

When reporting information relating to this appeal, quote the reference: 24*355571.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.