The St. Katharine's Stratford Players put on a show of Aladdin in memory of lifetime member Viv Barrat, racking up the generous sum for the Paul Sartori Foundation.

This is not only a significant financial achievement but also an emblem of compassion and solidarity, symbolising the community's commitment to supporting essential services like Paul Sartori’s Hospice at Home service.

The tireless dedication, unwavering support and enthusiasm of the St. Katharine's Stratford volunteers, organisers and supporters were key to this success.

Their efforts not only exceeded expectations but significantly impacted individuals within the local community.

The drama group have fond memories of Viv Barrat as an integral part of their team.

"Viv was the heartbeat of the St Katharine’s Stratford Players, an inspiration, mentor, and friend to many.

"As a drama group, we are truly heartbroken, Viv was our matriarch, our friend, our Viv," said a representative of the group.

Also expressing their heartfelt gratitude to all contributors to the pantomime's success was the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service, emphasising that the community's generosity and dedication have made a significant difference to lives, fostering a sense of hope within the community.