Hidden away in Milford Haven, Marloes Sands is defined by volcanic rocks, golden seashore and a plethora of wildlife that surrounds its spectacular coastal landscape.

From seabirds to seals the Marloes Peninsula is the perfect destination for animal lovers.

Marloes Sands is famous for its volcanic rocks. (Image: Jill Hayman)And with the presence of an iron age fort on Gateholm overlooking the beach, those who also appreciate ancient history will not be disappointed.

At low tide parts of a wrecked ship can be seen in the sand yet at high tide the beach completely disappears.

A winner of the Green Coast Award, Marloes Sands is renowned for having exceptional environmental standards with high water quality and minimal pollution.

Marloes Sands is a winner of the Green Coast Award. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The beach can be reached by driving to a nearby car park in Marloes and then walking for around half a mile.

Parking is free for National Trust Members whereas non-members can pay £7 for the whole day.

Runwayskiln, which is regarded as one of the best restaurants in Pembrokeshire by TripAdvisor, is a short walk from the car park.

Dogs are allowed on the beach too and in Marloes Village, there are more restaurants, bars, shops, and pubs.

Marloes Sands has numerous five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. (Image: Rob Cox)Marloes Sands has many five-star reviews on TripAdvisor reiterating its beauty.

One user said: “The views are absolutely stunning and incredibly worth it. We saw seals and beautiful birds. The National Trust café at the halfway point is a very welcome and reasonably priced venue – there are lots of seating and clean toilets.

Another added: “What a beautiful beach! We came on a bank holiday from Kent and were so surprised that it wasn’t busy at all. It’s a great walk along the Pembrokeshire Coast path.

“We walked along to Gateholm Island as well which is stunning. It’s definitely worth a visit to the Runwayskiln Café nearby as well – that has a great view of the sea.

A third agreed: “We visited Marloes Sands as a couple with our dog and did some of the coastal walking around the area. This beach was stunning! There are gorgeous views and plenty of rock pools to explore.”

Marloes Village is a walk away from the beach where there is a range of shops and bars. (Image: Google Maps)For adventurers, the boat for Skomer Island can be taken from the small harbour in Martin’s Haven.

Another fun fact is that Hollywood Film ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ was filmed at Marloes Sands in September 2021, which featured actor Chris Hemsworth and actress Kristen Stewart.

For more information about the beach, email marloessands@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01646623110.