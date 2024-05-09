Hywel Dda University Health Board Head and Neck Cancer Service were able to arrange for patients to meet in person safely due to generous contributions to Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of the health board.

Patients have reacted positively to these face-to-face group meetings, expressing that the meetings have significantly uplifted their emotional and mental wellbeing.

The groups are seen as a vital component of their recovery process after cancer treatment according to feedback received from the members.

"We’re so grateful that charitable funds have enabled us to organise face-to-face support groups with patients," said Hayley Owen, Macmillan head and neck cancer support assistant.

In addition, Ms Owen outlined the role of this service: "Donations to the Head and Neck Cancer Service enable the continued provision of support to head and neck cancer patients.

"It allows us to assist them and their families pre- and post-treatment, during their long-term recovery/rehabilitation and provide support to our palliative patients."

Nicola Llewelyn, head of the Hywel Dda Health Charities, emphasised the significance of receiving donations.

"The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive," she said.

For additional information regarding the charity and ways to contribute to assisting local NHS patients and staff, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.