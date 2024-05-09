Douggie Whitbread, 23, of Coldwell Terrace, was alleged to have trespassed on land in Wroughton in Wiltshire on September 18.

He was accused of intending to use dogs to pursue hares on the land.

Whitbread pleaded not guilty on January 16 to a charge of trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

He was found guilty at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on May 3.

Whitbread was fined £300 and must pay a £120 surcharge. An deprivation order was made relating to Whitbread’s ball bearings, catapult and heat lamp.