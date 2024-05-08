Three million Clubcard customers will be invited to take part in the new Tesco campaign.

Those who accept will be given 20 challenges personalised for them to complete.

The challenges will vary for each participant and can range from ‘spend £20 on our Summer BBQ range over the next 6 weeks’ to ‘spend £10 on plant-based meals’.

If a customer completes the challenge, they will be rewarded with extra Clubcard points.

Of the 20 offers available, customers can choose which 10 of them they most want to complete and get a maximum reward of £50 in Clubcard points.

Those points can be turned into £100 of rewards with Tesco's 'Reward Partners' which include Pizza Express, Disney+, Hotels.com and more

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert is encouraging Tesco shoppers to keep an eye on their emails and the Tesco app to find out if they have been chosen to take part in the scheme.

In the latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, the team said: “Tesco says the challenges will initially only be available to three million Clubcard holders who 'regularly engage with Tesco digitally' and who have opted in to receive marketing communications from it.

“If you're chosen to take part, you should receive an email to the address you signed up to Clubcard with though Tesco hasn't said when these emails are being sent."

Lizzie Reynolds, Group Membership and Loyalty Director at Tesco said: “We are constantly looking for ways to make Clubcard work harder for our customers. With Clubcard Prices on around 8,000 products, it is saving customers up to £360 off the annual cost of their groceries.

“Personalisation is about using what we know about customers to make their experience better and our rewards more helpful and we’re very excited to see how our customers respond to Clubcard Challenges.”