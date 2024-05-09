They are in the running for the Moondance Cancer Awards, which recognises achievements and innovations in cancer services.

The prestigious awards, now in their second year, shortlist the best of NHS Wales and its partners.

More than 110 applications have been whittled down to 55 contenders across 10 categories.

The finalists from the Hywel Dda University Health Board include Simone Sebastiani, consultant colorectal surgeon; Rachel Lewis, allied health professional lead; Jill Williams, research nurse and Patricia Rees, lung cancer clinical nurse specialist.

Also in the running are the 24/7 Cancer Treatment Helpline, Prostate Active Care Together (P.A.C.T), Enabling Research for Better Patient Outcomes, Optimising the RDC & Expanding Services and Optimising the Lower GI Pathway teams.

Dr Rob Orford, CEO of Moondance Cancer Initiative, expressed his excitement for the event.

He said: "Recognising and celebrating the work of the talented and passionate people across Wales working in cancer services is vital in achieving our shared goal of improving cancer outcomes for patients.

"And importantly, the awards night is a great opportunity for colleagues from all corners of Wales to connect and hopefully spark new ideas for change and improvement.

"The standard of entries from dedicated people and teams working across all parts of the cancer pathway, from detection, diagnosis, to treatment and care is evidence of the great work going on across Wales and we can’t wait to celebrate with the nominees and wider cancer community in June."

The awards ceremony is set to take place on June 13, 2024, at Cardiff's Depot, with journalist and presenter Sean Fletcher hosting.

All shortlisted nominees and their nominators will receive complimentary tickets as a gesture of appreciation for their commitment to improving Welsh cancer services.