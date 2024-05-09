The Peugeot and Seat drivers were both caught at over 100mph on the A48 in Carmarthenshire.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

DAVID MILLER, 55, of Water Street in Pembroke Dock, was clocked at 110mph on the A48 near Carmarthen.

Miller was speeding in a Peugeot 508 on the A48 – a 70mph limit – on September 9.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure on April 8, and was fined £440 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 7.

Miller was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £176 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

OWEN DUFFY, 28, of Vicary Crescent in Milford Haven, has been ordered to pay almost £1,500 after being caught speeding.

Duffy was driving a Seat Leon at 110mph on the A48 near Pensarn on November 15. The speed limit was 70mph.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure, and was fined £1,000 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 3.

Duffy must also pay £90 in costs and a £400 surcharge. He also received six points on his licence.