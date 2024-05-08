Willow had been on the run in north Pembrokeshire after being spooked by an electric fence.

Her owners, mum and daughter Kath and Ella Sutton, covered miles around the coast and countryside in a frantic search which was joined by hundreds of local people and visitors; with ‘missing’ posters, social media posts and drones in action backing up the hunt.

Where could Willow be?





“We even hung out our used bedsheets and clothes, hoping the scent would attract Willow back and we left the Land Rover open with food inside, but there was no sign of her,” said Ella, 27.

Happy times again for Willow after her 12-day ordeal. (Image: Ella Sutton)

“It was a terrible 12 days.

“As the time went on, more and more people joined the hunt and it seemed like everyone knew Willow was missing and wanted to get her home.”

Sightings...at last

The search was narrowed down to the Pembrokeshire Coast Path after sightings of five-year-old Willow.

Then some Norwegian visitors spotted the black and white dog down a cliff between Celtic Camping and Penberi, pinpointing her location with photos.

And last Sunday, May 5th – 12 days after Willow was last seen at the family home at Tretio, near St Davids – Ella and Kath were reunited with their pet again at last.

Willow was loacated at the bottom of the cliff in north Pembrokeshire. (Image: Ella Sutton)

Ella, who is a PhD student, said: “I called down the cliff to her: “It’s all right, Willow” and she sat down and barked and howled when she heard me.

“My partner Huw called the coastguards, and they did an amazing job going down the cliff and putting Willow in a bag to bring her back to safety.

“She was just really calm and happy to see us.

Coastlguard teams from St Davids and Fishguard are pictured with Willow after her rescue. (Image: Ella Sutton)

“We walked her home and we just couldn’t believe we had her back, I was just laughing hysterically all the way.

“We don’t know how long she’d been down the cliff but she was quite thin and her coat was dull.

“But now she just seems like her same old self.”

A long-awaited cwtch for Willow from canine companion Hannah. (Image: Ella Sutton)

Mum Kath added: “We’ve had so much support from everyone – while we were searching and now Willow has been found we’ve had so many lovely messages. It’s been really heartwarming.

“Everyone worked so hard and the coastguards were brilliant.

“It’s been a difficult time, but such a good story in the end.”

"So, so happy!"





In a thank-you message on Facebook, Ella posted: “We’ve felt very supported and cared for by the community and beyond.

“We are so, so happy to have our lovely Willow home and we’ll all sleep better tonight!”

St Davids Coastguard, who were joined by Fishguard colleagues for the rescue, added: “Sometimes good things do happen to the right people – a happy ending., Lovely to meet Willow.”