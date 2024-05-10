Tomas Coigley, of Rosemarket, had previously been charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a BMW X5 who was alleged to have committed an offence in London.

The charge was proved in his absence at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on August 16.

He was fined £660 on October 10, as well as being ordered to pay £150 in costs and a £264 surcharge. He also received six points on his licence – which led to him being banned from driving.

However, Coigley, now 22, appeared back at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on April 12 with an application to re-open the case.

The court withdrew the previous offence on the basis that Coigley was the victim of ID fraud.

His previous conviction and sentence was set aside and the points were removed from his licence.